Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) President Sells $32,510.31 in Stock

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) President Jeffrey A. Schoon sold 1,039 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $32,510.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 16,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,999.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Down 4.3 %

ZWS traded down $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.95. 1,383,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,120. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $33.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 47.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.21.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $356.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZWS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 29.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 537,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,057,000 after purchasing an additional 122,281 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,039,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,115,000 after purchasing an additional 83,182 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,548,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 213,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after buying an additional 36,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 840,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,548,000 after buying an additional 126,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

Featured Articles

