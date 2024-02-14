10,000 Shares in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Bought by Broadleaf Partners LLC

Broadleaf Partners LLC bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 49,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 46,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 48,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. 8.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance

DNP stock remained flat at $8.65 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,244. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $11.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.28.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 8.62%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

