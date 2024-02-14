10,933 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Purchased by Broadleaf Partners LLC

Broadleaf Partners LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,000. Synopsys comprises approximately 1.7% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 58.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 64.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,405. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $8.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $557.08. The company had a trading volume of 482,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,963. The firm has a market cap of $84.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.08, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $531.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $494.79. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $347.97 and a 52 week high of $582.85.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Synopsys

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.