1,769 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Acquired by Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,769 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000. Intuit makes up 0.1% of Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 50.0% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Intuit by 144.4% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTU. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,497,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $13.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $651.58. 337,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.76, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $384.05 and a 12-month high of $662.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $618.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $557.89.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

