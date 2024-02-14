447,426 Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Purchased by Tweedy Browne Co LLC

Tweedy Browne Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 447,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,000. Kenvue makes up approximately 0.5% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter worth $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

KVUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Shares of KVUE stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.05. The company had a trading volume of 9,945,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,117,449. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.96. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

