A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Short Interest Update

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the January 15th total of 3,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRK. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 67.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the second quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 836.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRK traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.14. 140,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,375. The stock has a market cap of $597.30 million, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.36. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.86.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 17.74%.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.