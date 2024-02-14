AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Short Interest Up 18.6% in January

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 771,800 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the January 15th total of 651,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 291,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the first quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in AAR in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AAR in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in AAR in the second quarter valued at $52,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AIR traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.00. 217,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,583. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.97. AAR has a twelve month low of $49.06 and a twelve month high of $73.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.67.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. AAR had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $545.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AAR will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AIR shares. William Blair started coverage on AAR in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AAR from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on AAR from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.25.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

