Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 930,272 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,041 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $90,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $4,781,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,315,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $4,781,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,315,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,594,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,262,344. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $193.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $89.67 and a 12-month high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABT

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.