Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,569,035 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 133,200 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $151,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $4,781,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.70. 2,114,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,279,486. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $115.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.89. The stock has a market cap of $193.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

