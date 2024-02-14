AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Raised by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.3% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in AbbVie by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at AbbVie
In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Research Report on AbbVie
AbbVie Stock Performance
NYSE ABBV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,644,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,325,907. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market cap of $312.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.64. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 154.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AbbVie
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.