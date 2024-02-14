ABCMETA Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5.73 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $608,892.67 and $5.73 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00015184 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,089.13 or 0.99458565 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00013413 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00172745 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00009034 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000606 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $4.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

