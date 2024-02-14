AbraSilver Resource (OTC:ABBRF) Trading 0.4% Higher

AbraSilver Resource Corp. (OTC:ABBRF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 188,145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 393,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

AbraSilver Resource Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average of $0.23.

AbraSilver Resource Company Profile

AbraSilver Resource Corp. operates as an exploration company in Argentina, Chile, and Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper. It holds interest in the Diablillos property located in the Salta province of northwestern Argentina; and the Aguas Perdidas project located in Chubut Province, Argentina.

