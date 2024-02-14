Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Acasti Pharma Stock Up 9.5 %

Shares of Acasti Pharma stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $2.65. 5,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,965. Acasti Pharma has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $4.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acasti Pharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Acasti Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 90,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Acasti Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on Acasti Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for rare and orphan diseases in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is the GTX-104, an intravenous infusion to treat subarachnoid hemorrhage. It also develops GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray for the treatment of ataxia-telangiectasia; and GTX-101, a topical bioadhesive film-forming bupivacaine spray for postherpetic neuralgia.

