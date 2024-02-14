Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Trading 5.1% Higher

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.67 and last traded at $5.63. 427 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

Acerinox Stock Down 2.5 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get Acerinox alerts:

Acerinox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a $0.1219 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. Acerinox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.86%.

About Acerinox

Acerinox, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, process, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Stainless steel, and High-performance Alloys segments. The company offers flat products, including hot and cold rolled coils and sheets, strips, flat bars, and discs, as well as engraved coil, slabs, billets, and plates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acerinox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerinox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.