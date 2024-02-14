Achain Market Capitalization Achieves $1.33 Million (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Achain coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $264,979.55 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Achain has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002048 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001330 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001667 BTC.

About Achain

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

