Adtran Networks (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $20.93

Adtran Networks SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.93 and last traded at $20.93, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.93.
Adtran Networks Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 87.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.93 and its 200 day moving average is $20.93.
About Adtran Networks
Adtran Networks SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions for telecommunications carriers and enterprises to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.
