Adtran Networks (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.93

Adtran Networks SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.93 and last traded at $20.93, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.93.
The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 87.21 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.93.
Adtran Networks SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions for telecommunications carriers and enterprises to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.
