Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Hits New 52-Week High at $46.82

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.82 and last traded at $46.07, with a volume of 549299 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.07.

The company has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.76 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.30.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Advantest had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $902.25 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Advantest Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductors, component test system products, and mechatronics systems in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics Related Business; and Service and other departments.

