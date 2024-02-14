aelf (ELF) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $9.18 Million

aelf (ELF) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. aelf has a market cap of $440.33 million and $9.18 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001194 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, aelf has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 715,063,903 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

