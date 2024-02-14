Aetherium Acquisition (NASDAQ:GMFI) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFI – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.96 and last traded at $10.96. Approximately 8,269 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 21,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.88.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMFI. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aetherium Acquisition by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aetherium Acquisition by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Aetherium Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aetherium Acquisition by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 535,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aetherium Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,120,000. 48.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aetherium Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the education, training, and education technology industries primarily in Asia.

