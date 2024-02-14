Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by Legacy Financial Strategies LLC

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Aflac accounts for 1.0% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 471.4% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AFL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

Aflac Stock Performance

Aflac stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,387. The firm has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $86.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

