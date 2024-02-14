Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Broadleaf Partners LLC

Broadleaf Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Airbnb accounts for about 2.0% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $6,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Airbnb by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Airbnb by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Airbnb by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $2,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.69.

In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $86,328.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,460,947.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $5,154,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 871,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,311,798.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total transaction of $86,328.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,460,947.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,489,286 shares of company stock worth $206,493,589. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABNB traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,906,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,833,900. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.90 and a 200 day moving average of $134.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.55 and a twelve month high of $157.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

