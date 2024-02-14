AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Short Interest Update

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AirNet Technology Trading Down 3.3 %
NASDAQ:ANTE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 7,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,929. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.88. AirNet Technology has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $1.87.
About AirNet Technology
