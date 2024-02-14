AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Short Interest Update

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AirNet Technology Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:ANTE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 7,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,929. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.88. AirNet Technology has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $1.87.

About AirNet Technology

AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Air Travel Media Network. The company provides in-flight solutions to connectivity, entertainment, and digital multimedia; in-flight entertainment and advertising contents, including sports, comedies, local attractions, reality shows, commentaries, and documentaries; and internet connections through a network of satellites and land-based beacons.

