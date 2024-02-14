Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) Short Interest Update

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 48.5% from the January 15th total of 10,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 314,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Akanda Stock Performance

NASDAQ AKAN traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.29. 189,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,440. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Akanda has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $2.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akanda

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Akanda stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Akanda Company Profile

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products to patients worldwide. The company operates through Cultivation and Distribution segments. It intends to supply medicinal-grade cannabis and cannabis based medical and wellness products.

