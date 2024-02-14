AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.59

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.59 and traded as low as C$1.48. AKITA Drilling shares last traded at C$1.51, with a volume of 26,100 shares trading hands.

Separately, ATB Capital raised their price target on AKITA Drilling from C$3.25 to C$3.30 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.58. The company has a market cap of C$57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11, a PEG ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.10, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

