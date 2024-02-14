AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.59

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.59 and traded as low as C$1.48. AKITA Drilling shares last traded at C$1.51, with a volume of 26,100 shares trading hands.
Separately, ATB Capital raised their price target on AKITA Drilling from C$3.25 to C$3.30 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.
AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.
