Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.24

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.24 and traded as high as $3.42. Aldeyra Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 374,704 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALDX. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $199.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 6.81.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 47,866.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $57,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 256.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $71,000. 66.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

