Algebris UK Ltd Has $574,000 Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Algebris UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Synopsys accounts for about 0.3% of Algebris UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Algebris UK Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 58.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $1,731,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,405 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $12.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $560.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,074. The company has a market capitalization of $85.26 billion, a PE ratio of 69.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $347.97 and a 52 week high of $582.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $531.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $494.79.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

