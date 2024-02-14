Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Short Interest Update

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,470,000 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the January 15th total of 18,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AQN. CIBC boosted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Desjardins cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,487,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,138,615. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 0.67. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1,975.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 970.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

