Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Short Interest Update

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,320,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the January 15th total of 3,650,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 580,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 588.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ALHC. Bank of America lowered Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.52. 102,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average is $6.97. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $11.31.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

