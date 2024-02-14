Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 183.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 774,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,924 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Allegion worth $80,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Allegion by 27.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Allegion by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 35.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 88.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Price Performance

ALLE traded up $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.94. The stock had a trading volume of 380,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,248. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.03. Allegion plc has a one year low of $95.94 and a one year high of $133.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.36 and a 200-day moving average of $111.64.

Allegion Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.53%.

In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $449,595.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Vertical Research downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Allegion from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Allegion

Allegion Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.