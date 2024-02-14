AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Short Interest Update

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 192,700 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the January 15th total of 160,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWF. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,434,108 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $43,011,000 after buying an additional 59,274 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,722,378 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $16,742,000 after buying an additional 124,215 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,178,841 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,180,000 after purchasing an additional 40,480 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 769,386 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,463,000 after buying an additional 6,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 616,039 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after buying an additional 37,522 shares during the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of AWF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.43. 273,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,457. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $10.54.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

