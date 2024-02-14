Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,061,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 51,387 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $403,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $146.39. 6,690,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,984,563. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.79 and a 200-day moving average of $137.16. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $155.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total value of $119,784.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,665.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total value of $119,784.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,665.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,375.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,774 shares of company stock valued at $19,547,001. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

