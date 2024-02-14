Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP) Short Interest Update

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the January 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 83,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Alpine 4

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALPP. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Alpine 4 by 8.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 198,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 16,284 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alpine 4 by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 468,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 22,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alpine 4 by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 546,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alpine 4 by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 35,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alpine 4 by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 974,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 38,854 shares during the last quarter. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine 4 Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ALPP stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,680. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91. Alpine 4 has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Alpine 4 Company Profile

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial conglomerate in North America. The company offers automotive technologies, including 6th Sense Auto, a connected car technology that provides various advantages to management, sales, finance, and service departments in the automotive dealership industry for productivity, profitability, and customer retention; and BrakeActive, a safety device that improve vehicle's third brake light's ability to reduce or prevent a rear-end collision.

