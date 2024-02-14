Alternative Income REIT PLC (LON:AIRE) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.43

Alternative Income REIT PLC (LON:AIRE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.43 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Alternative Income REIT Stock Performance
LON:AIRE opened at GBX 68.60 ($0.87) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £55.22 million, a PE ratio of -985.71 and a beta of 0.76. Alternative Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 54.60 ($0.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 75 ($0.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.55, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 70.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 64.49.
About Alternative Income REIT
