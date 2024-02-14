Alternative Income REIT PLC (LON:AIRE) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.43

Alternative Income REIT PLC (LON:AIRE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.43 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Alternative Income REIT Stock Performance

LON:AIRE opened at GBX 68.60 ($0.87) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £55.22 million, a PE ratio of -985.71 and a beta of 0.76. Alternative Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 54.60 ($0.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 75 ($0.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.55, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 70.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 64.49.

About Alternative Income REIT

Alternative Income REIT plc aims to generate a sustainable, secure and attractive income return for shareholders from a diversified portfolio of UK property investments, predominately in alternative and specialist sectors. The majority of the assets in the Group's portfolio are let on long leases which contain inflation linked rent review provisions.

