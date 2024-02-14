Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 87.9% from the January 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Alvotech Trading Down 3.1 %

ALVOW traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,340. Alvotech has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alvotech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alvotech stock. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 61,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Alvotech Company Profile

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass.

