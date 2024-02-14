Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Douglas J. Herrington Sells 14,300 Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 14,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,470,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $2.34 on Wednesday, reaching $170.98. The company had a trading volume of 42,762,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,741,246. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.47, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.12 and a 52-week high of $175.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.95.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $123,733,000. King Wealth boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $81,543,000 after purchasing an additional 20,574 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $2,001,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

