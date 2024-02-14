Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Short Interest Down 13.0% in January

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,350,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the January 15th total of 26,840,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Amcor Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AMCR stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,473,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,270,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $11.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price target on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amcor

In other news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $96,350.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,228.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amcor

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Amcor by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 27,213 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 33.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 23.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 121,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 22,888 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Amcor by 5.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 202,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 58.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 16,707 shares in the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

