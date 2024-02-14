American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 156,628 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 210% from the previous session’s volume of 50,504 shares.The stock last traded at $81.33 and had previously closed at $80.72.

American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.66. The company has a market capitalization of $742.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its position in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,443,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,792,000 after purchasing an additional 318,551 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,321,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,025,000 after acquiring an additional 179,018 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,272,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,735,000 after acquiring an additional 139,308 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 712,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,179,000 after acquiring an additional 15,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 546,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter.

About American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

