American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Increases Dividend to $2.50 Per Share

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 2.50 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.50.

American Financial Group has raised its dividend by an average of 12.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. American Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 23.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American Financial Group to earn $11.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

Shares of AFG stock opened at $120.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.74. American Financial Group has a 12 month low of $105.22 and a 12 month high of $136.61.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. Analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AFG. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut American Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.75.

In other news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $49,368.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,250.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $100,427.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,398.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $49,368.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,250.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,715 shares of company stock worth $1,049,563 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in American Financial Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in American Financial Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 689,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,955,000 after buying an additional 53,947 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

