American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. American Water Works updated its FY24 guidance to $5.20-5.30 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.200-5.300 EPS.

American Water Works Price Performance

NYSE:AWK traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.46. 1,462,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,544. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. American Water Works has a one year low of $114.25 and a one year high of $153.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.17.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Mizuho lifted their target price on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AWK

Institutional Trading of American Water Works

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in American Water Works by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in American Water Works by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in American Water Works by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.