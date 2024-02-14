Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Short Interest Down 53.5% in January

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decrease of 53.5% from the January 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amesite

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amesite stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Free Report) by 295.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.22% of Amesite worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Amesite Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMST traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $2.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,406. Amesite has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $5.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.53.

Amesite Company Profile

Amesite ( NASDAQ:AMST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. Amesite had a negative net margin of 552.07% and a negative return on equity of 52.99%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, that provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, museums, and non-profit organizations.

