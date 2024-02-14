Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Short Interest Down 16.1% in January

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,020,000 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the January 15th total of 8,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APH. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.11.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:APH traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,649. The company has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.17. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $105.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.33.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amphenol will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,200.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,000 shares of company stock worth $36,346,500 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphenol

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,500,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,661,480,000 after acquiring an additional 691,964 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,086,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,517 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,214,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,232,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,808 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,279,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,283,360,000 after acquiring an additional 653,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 95,441.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,055,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854,291 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

