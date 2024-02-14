Ampleforth Price Hits $1.49 on Top Exchanges (AMPL)

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. In the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded up 30.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ampleforth token can currently be purchased for $1.49 or 0.00002875 BTC on major exchanges. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $42.08 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ampleforth Token Profile

Ampleforth’s genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 80,861,106 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,274,494 tokens. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is https://reddit.com/r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth (AMPL) is a unique cryptocurrency designed for stability in purchasing power rather than price. It aims to match the U.S. dollar’s inflation rate, offering predictability for transactions and smart contracts. Not backed by digital assets, it’s tied to an annual CPI-adjusted target price. AMPL functions as a digital unit of account, usable for payments, savings, and as a digital store of value. Its supply adjusts daily via a “rebase” mechanism to balance market supply and demand. Founded by Evan Kuo and Brandon Iles in 2017, Ampleforth seeks to provide a more predictable digital unit of account.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

