Analysts’ Downgrades for February 14th (BIDU, GLW, ITIC, KMI, KRG, LEE, MCO, MO, RBBN, SUN)

Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, February 14th:

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

