Analysts’ Downgrades for February 14th (BIDU, GLW, ITIC, KMI, KRG, LEE, MCO, MO, RBBN, SUN)

Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, February 14th:
Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Corning (NYSE:GLW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
