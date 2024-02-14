Analyzing Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) and CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO)

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) and CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Montrose Environmental Group and CISO Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Montrose Environmental Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 CISO Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Montrose Environmental Group presently has a consensus target price of $41.40, suggesting a potential upside of 25.99%. Given Montrose Environmental Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Montrose Environmental Group is more favorable than CISO Global.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Montrose Environmental Group has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CISO Global has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Montrose Environmental Group and CISO Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Montrose Environmental Group $544.42 million 1.84 -$31.82 million ($1.90) -17.43 CISO Global $46.55 million 0.38 -$33.78 million N/A N/A

Montrose Environmental Group has higher revenue and earnings than CISO Global.

Profitability

This table compares Montrose Environmental Group and CISO Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Montrose Environmental Group -6.73% -10.10% -3.90% CISO Global -137.23% -173.55% -103.53%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.9% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.0% of CISO Global shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.8% of CISO Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Montrose Environmental Group beats CISO Global on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects. Its technical advisory and consulting services include regulatory compliance support and planning, environmental, and ecosystem and toxicological assessments and support during responses to environmental disruptions. The Measurement and Analysis segment tests and analyzes air, water, and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants, as well as the toxicological impact of contaminants on flora, fauna, and human health. Its services include source and ambient air testing and monitoring, leak detection, and advanced analytical laboratory services, such as air, storm water, wastewater, and drinking water analysis. The Remediation and Reuse segment provides engineering, design, implementation, and operations and maintenance services primarily to treat contaminated water, remove contaminants from soil, or create biogas from waste. The company serves technology, media, chemical, energy, power and utility, industrial and manufacturing, financial, and engineering industries, as well as local, state, provincial, and federal government entities. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

About CISO Global

CISO Global Inc. operates as a cybersecurity and compliance company in the United States, Chile, and internationally. Its cybersecurity services include security managed, cybersecurity consulting, compliance auditing, vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, disaster recovery, data backup, and cybersecurity training services. The company was formerly known as Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation and changed its name to CISO Global Inc. in May 2023. CISO Global Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

