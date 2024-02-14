AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANABGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,110,000 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the January 15th total of 4,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.7 days. Approximately 22.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on AnaptysBio from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Insider Activity at AnaptysBio

In related news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 2,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $55,702.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,673.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AnaptysBio news, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 2,180 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $47,545.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,872.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 2,554 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $55,702.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,673.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,547 shares of company stock valued at $337,938 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AnaptysBio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in AnaptysBio during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 248.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 350.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 75.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 134.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Stock Performance

Shares of AnaptysBio stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,364. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.19. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $27.48. The company has a market cap of $596.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of -0.30.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

