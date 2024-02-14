Andrew Dudum Sells 97,208 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Dudum sold 97,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $931,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,835.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Andrew Dudum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 29th, Andrew Dudum sold 15,100 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $136,051.00.

On Thursday, January 25th, Andrew Dudum sold 127,688 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $1,159,407.04.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Andrew Dudum sold 7,700 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $69,454.00.

On Friday, December 29th, Andrew Dudum sold 21,432 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $194,173.92.

On Friday, December 1st, Andrew Dudum sold 24,300 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $219,429.00.

Shares of HIMS traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,452,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,152. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.61. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $12.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -58.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HIMS shares. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.27.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 462.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

