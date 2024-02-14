Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.60

Andrew Peller Ltd (TSE:ADW.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.60 and traded as low as C$4.34. Andrew Peller shares last traded at C$4.47, with a volume of 27,994 shares.
Separately, Acumen Capital lifted their price target on Andrew Peller from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.
Andrew Peller Limited engages in the production, bottling, and marketing of wines and craft beverage alcohol products in Canada. The company offers products under Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Red Rooster, Black Hills Estate Winery, Tinhorn Creek Vineyards, Gray Monk Estate Winery, Raven Conspiracy, and Conviction brands; Peller Family Vineyards, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, and XOXO brands; and Hochtaler, Domaine D'Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal, and Sommet brands.
