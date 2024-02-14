Angling Direct (LON:ANG) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Angling Direct PLC (LON:ANG – Get Free Report) traded down 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 38.55 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 39 ($0.49). 115,730 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 42,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40 ($0.51).

Angling Direct Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 40.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 37.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.55. The company has a market capitalization of £29.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,858.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Angling Direct Company Profile

Angling Direct plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fishing tackle products and equipment in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers baits and additives, bait accessories, bait boats, bait boxes, bait making equipment, barrows and trolleys, bed chair accessories, bed chairs, bite alarms, bivvies and shelters, bivvy accessories, buckets and riddles, carp essentials, catapult spares, catapults, chairs, clothing, and cooking equipment.

