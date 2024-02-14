Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) Short Interest Update

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the January 15th total of 980,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 306,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 17.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annovis Bio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Annovis Bio by 185.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 18,868 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Annovis Bio by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annovis Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Annovis Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Annovis Bio by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 14.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Annovis Bio alerts:

Annovis Bio Price Performance

ANVS traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.31. 84,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,081. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day moving average is $10.58. Annovis Bio has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $23.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ANVS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Annovis Bio in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Annovis Bio in a research note on Friday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Annovis Bio in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Annovis Bio in a research note on Friday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Annovis Bio

About Annovis Bio

(Get Free Report)

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Annovis Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annovis Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.